PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investment under SIFC framework

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited Qatari investors to explore new avenues of collaboration under Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) framework, highlighting the country’s investor-friendly policies.

During a meeting with Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, the prime minister underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment ties, particularly in the sectors of energy, agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism, and infrastructure development.

Sheikh Faisal is visiting Pakistan to co-chair the 6th Session of the Pakistan-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Qatar relations, rooted in shared faith, values, and mutual respect. He also appreciated Qatar’s role as an important partner and a key regional mediator.

Conveying warm greetings from the Qatari leadership, Sheikh Faisal reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to deepening economic engagement with Pakistan. He noted that the 6th JMC session provided a vital platform to review existing cooperation and identify new initiatives for mutually beneficial partnerships.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked Qatar for its consistent support on regional and global issues and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to strengthen collaboration at regional and multilateral fora.

Both sides agreed to continue close coordination to translate shared understandings into tangible outcomes, including greater facilitation for business-to-business linkages and investment projects.