Pakistan, Qatar vow to enhance bilateral ties

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister of the State of Qatar telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar while reaffirming their common resolve to work closely in all areas of mutual interest.

In this context, the Prime Minister emphasized that cooperation between the two countries had the potential to enhance significantly, in trade, investment and other related areas.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Qatar to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience. The invitation was accepted with thanks.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also telephoned King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa to convey his warm greetings to him and to the people of Bahrain on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Bahrain and reaffirmed their shared interest in further strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all spheres to the mutual advantage of both countries.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need to enhance bilateral trade and investment and, in this regard, invited Bahrain to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister extended a warm and cordial invitation to the King of Bahrain to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.