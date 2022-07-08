Pakistan Railway employee sets example of honesty

SUKKUR: An employee of Pakistan Railways has set an example of honesty as he facilitated an unknown passenger to get back his bag that fell on the railway track.

The PR employee in Sukkur, Sadaqat Malik, made a video of the bag with Rs20,000 cash and posted it on social media to find out its owner. After the video went viral on social media, the owner of the bag reached Sadaqat Malik.

Malik said that the passenger contacted him after watching his video on social media and he felt happy to safely return the valuables to the owner.

A few days ago, a Pakistani taxi driver set an example of honesty in Saudi Arabia by returning 4,000 Saudi riyals and Rs41,000 Pakistani currency to a Hajj pilgrim namely Bahadur Ali. Ali forgot the cash inside the taxi which was immediately taken to the Pakistani Hajj Mission in Makkah by the taxi driver Ali Hassan.

After being informed by Ali Hassan, a senior officer Akhtar Abbas started the search for Bahadur Ali and later returned the money to him.

Akhtar Abbas said, “This Pakistani taxi driver has made us proud. After getting back his money, Haji Bahadur Ali paid tribute to the Pakistani Hajj Mission and the taxi driver.”

