Pakistan Railways announces 33pc cut in fares

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways on Saturday announced a 33 per cent discount on train fares on the occasion of Eidul Adha, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Railways, the discount in fares is applicable for all classes of all trains. The fares were reduced on the directions of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, said PR spokesperson.

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced to run three special trains on Eidul Azha and the first train will depart for Peshawar from Quetta at 10 am on June 26.

The second special train will be run from Karachi to Lahore en route Multan on July 26 at 8:30 pm. The third train will depart from Lahore to Karachi en route Multan on June 27 at 11:00 am.

The railway officials said that advance booking for the special trains has been commenced ahead of Eidul Azha holidays. The Eid special trains will have AC and economy-class bogies.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to reduce fares by 10 per cent for domestic flights during the Eidul Adha holidays.