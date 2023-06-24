34.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Advertisement -

Pakistan Railways announces 33pc cut in fares

Anjum Wahab
By Anjum Wahab
|

TOP NEWS

Anjum Wahab
Anjum Wahab

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways on Saturday announced a 33 per cent discount on train fares on the occasion of Eidul Adha, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Railways, the discount in fares is applicable for all classes of all trains. The fares were reduced on the directions of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, said PR spokesperson.

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced to run three special trains on Eidul Azha and the first train will depart for Peshawar from Quetta at 10 am on June 26.

The second special train will be run from Karachi to Lahore en route Multan on July 26 at 8:30 pm. The third train will depart from Lahore to Karachi en route Multan on June 27 at 11:00 am.

The railway officials said that advance booking for the special trains has been commenced ahead of Eidul Azha holidays. The Eid special trains will have AC and economy-class bogies.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to reduce fares by 10 per cent for domestic flights during the Eidul Adha holidays.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.