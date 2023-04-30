Pakistan Railways announces big discount on new train service

Pakistan Railways has announced a 20 percent discount on the Shalimar train service starting from Labour Day (May 1), ARY News reported.

In a statement, PR said that a 20 percent discount has been allotted on the tickets on Shalimar Express from 1st to 15th May.

Meanwhile, the passengers will get discount of up to 20% on all classes of the Shalimar Express from May 1 to 15,

“10 percent discount can be vailed on tickets for May 16-31,” Pakistan Railways announced.

According to the Railway Department, the Shalimar Express will resume operations from Lahore to Karachi on May 1, en route Sahiwal instead of Faisalabad.

To enhance the facilities for the high-speed train, its 19 coaches have been reconditioned at Mughalpura Workshop.

