Pakistan Railways announces special Eid trains schedule

KARACHI: In a bid to facilitate travelers during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, Pakistan Railway has announced the operation of three Eid special trains from Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the railway authorities, two trains will run from Karachi to Lahore, while one train will operate from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

The first Eid special train, comprising 16 coaches, will depart from Karachi for Lahore today. The train has a total capacity of 1062 passengers.

The second Eid special train will depart from Karachi for Rawalpindi on March 27, while the third Eid special train will depart from Karachi for Lahore on March 28.

Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the Shawwal crescent is likely to be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, provided weather conditions remain clear.

Khalid Ijaz Mufti, Secretary General of the council, stated that the new moon will be born on Saturday, March 29, at 3:58 PM Pakistan time. By sunset on Sunday, the moon’s age will exceed 26 hours, making it visible to the naked eye.

Mufti explained that the moon must be at least 18 hours old at sunset to be sighted, a requirement that will be easily met. The time difference between sunset and moonset, essential for visibility, will also exceed the minimum threshold of 40 minutes across different cities.