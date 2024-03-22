30.9 C
Pakistan Railways announces to suspend two train operations

KARACHI: Due to a significant decrease in the number of passengers, railway authorities have announced the suspension of operations for the Business and Karakoram Express trains until the 18th of Ramadan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The authorities stated that the passengers affected by the suspension of the Pak Business Express will be accommodated on alternative services, including the Karachi Express and Tez Gam, while the passengers of Karakoram Express will be adjusted in Karachi Express and Tezgam.

According to railway officials, this decision is expected to result in savings of over Rs 5 million per day.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Railways announced to run ‘Eid Special Trains’ on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr to cater to the rush and provide opportunities to celebrate the Islamic festival with their loved ones across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Railway revealed that the department has completed all the arrangements regarding Eid Special Trains to facilitate the passengers.

To celebrate Eid with their loved ones, he said the foreign nationals, students, government employees, and labours return home via trains, due to which, the department has run special trains every Eid.

Meanwhile, the schedule of the Eid Special Train will be announced soon.

