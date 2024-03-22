Pakistan Railways announces to suspend two train operations

KARACHI: Due to a significant decrease in the number of passengers, railway authorities have announced the suspension of operations for the Business and Karakoram Express trains until the 18th of Ramadan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The authorities stated that the passengers affected by the suspension of the Pak Business Express will be accommodated on alternative services, including the Karachi Express and Tez Gam, while the passengers of Karakoram Express will be adjusted in Karachi Express and Tezgam.

According to railway officials, this decision is expected to result in savings of over Rs 5 million per day.