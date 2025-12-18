Passenger Train narrowly escapes accident near Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A passenger train of Pakistan Railways, heading to Karachi from Punjab, narrowly avoided a serious accident on Thursday after several of its carriages became detached near Hyderabad railway station.

The Bahauddin Zakariya Express, running from Multan to Karachi, split into two pieces near Hyderabad Railway Station shortly after departing.

According to authorities, the incident occurred when a coupling between the carriages broke a short distance from the station. The train was moving at a very low speed at the time, preventing injuries or damage.

Railway officials said all passengers remained safe. Technical staff were dispatched to the site, carried out repairs, and later allowed the train to resume its journey.

Pakistan Railways Daily Revenue Breaks 30-Year Record

On December 10, 2025, Pakistan Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi announced that Pakistan Railways is generating a record daily revenue, surpassing the past 30 years.

According to APP, the minister stated in a video message that the department’s reforms over the past eight months have led to a remarkable increase in daily income, driven by both passenger and freight services.

He revealed that for the last 15 days, Pakistan Railways has been earning nearly Rs300 million per day.

Abbasi added that under the ongoing process of modernisation and reforms, the Pakistan Railways system has been fully digitalised across the country and the organisation is now moving toward sustainable growth.

He further said that, along with the upgradation of railway stations, special attention is being given to improving the railway tracks. The tracks from Nokundi to Rohri and from Rohri to Karachi will be upgraded soon, with agreements already finalised.