Pakistan Railways changes passenger train timings

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways changed the timings of two passenger trains including Allama Iqbal Express and Shaheen Passenger, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Pakistan Railways administration announced that two passenger train timings have been changed which run between Karachi, Sialkot and Wazirabad.

According to the new timings, Allama Iqbal Express would depart for Sialkot from Karachi Cantt Station at 3:30 pm instead of 2:15 pm.

The Shaheen Passenger train would depart for Wazirabad from Sialkot at 7:00 pm. The arrival time of Shaheen Passenger in Wazirabad would be 8:05 pm.

Last month, Pakistan Railways had notified winter timetable which was taken into effect on October 15.

Related: Train fares hiked for the second time in September

According to the new timetable issued Thursday, one notable change is the addition of a new stop for Pakistan Express (45 Up) at the Khairpur Railway Station, offering improved accessibility to passengers in the region.

Additionally, various temporary stops for several trains were made permanent, with Allama Iqbal Express (9 Up/10 Dn) now stopping at Lodhran Railway Station and Quetta Express making a halt at Toba Tek Singh Railway Station.

Meanwhile, the duration of stops for selected trains has been extended.

This includes the Green Line (5 Up/6 Dn) at Rohri Railway Station; Rohri Express (33 Up/34 Dn); Musa Pak Express (115 Up/116 Dn) at Khanewal; and Thal Express (129 Up/130 Dn) at Kundian Railway Station.

Furthermore, the departure timings of numerous trains have been adjusted to better accommodate passengers. Trains include Tezgam (7 Up), Allama Iqbal Express (9 Up/10 Dn), Karachi Express (15 Up/16 Dn), Multan Express (17 Up), Rahman Baba Express (47 Up), Rawal Express (121 Up), Thal Express (129 Up), Kohat Express (133 Up), Chenab Express (135 Up), Mehran Express (150 Dn), Narowal Passenger (211 Up/212 Dn), Shaheen Passenger (225 Up/226 Dn), Rawalpindi Passenger (268 Dn), and Mianwali Express (148 Dn).