Pakistan Railways daily revenue breaks 30-year record, announces Hanif Abbasi

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi announced that Pakistan Railways is generating a record daily revenue, surpassing the past 30 years.

According to APP, the minister stated in a video message that the department’s reforms over the past eight months have led to a remarkable increase in daily income, driven by both passenger and freight services.

He revealed that for the last 15 days, Pakistan Railways has been earning nearly Rs300 million per day.

Abbasi added that under the ongoing process of modernisation and reforms, the Pakistan Railways system has been fully digitalised across the country and the organisation is now moving toward sustainable growth.

He further said that, along with the upgradation of railway stations, special attention is being given to improving the railway tracks. The tracks from Nokundi to Rohri and from Rohri to Karachi will be upgraded soon, with agreements already finalised.

In his message, Abbasi asserted that the government will fully implement Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision during the current fiscal year, achieve all set targets, and complete all projects by 31 December 2026.

Last week, Pakistan Railways (PR) outsourced its schools to promote education. A signing ceremony to this effect was held in Islamabad today, Radio Pakistan reported.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi witnessed the signing ceremony.

Railway Boys and Girls School Karachi was formally outsourced to TYMS Education System, while Railway Girls High School Mughalpura Lahore and Railway Girls Saint Andrews School and College Lahore over to SAGE/DAGE Education Pvt. Ltd.

This Pakistan Railways initiative is being implemented under the Public-Private Partnership model in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, aiming to modernize Pakistan’s educational institutions and ensure the protection of the rights of railway employees and their children.

Under this initiative, the private partners will introduce a modern curriculum, advanced teaching methodologies, an upgraded examination system, well-equipped science and computer laboratories, sports facilities, and renovated school buildings.