Pakistan Railways extends office timings during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways on Monday extended the office hours for ticket booking counters for consumers during the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

The railway’s spokesperson stated that the railway has extended the ticket reservation office hours till 19th of Ramadan.

According to the recent change schedule, ticket booking offices will operate from 06 am to 1 pm during the first shift while the second shift will start from 1 pm till 6pm.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways has announced ticket booking office hours during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the details, Pakistan Railways spokesperson in a statement said that the ticket booking offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the first 15 days of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Citizens could book tickets for the afternoon shift Monday through Friday between 1 and 6 p.m.

There will be a Friday prayer break from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. After the 15th of Ramadan, the reservation office would be open till 9 pm with Iftar break.