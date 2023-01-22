Pakistan Railways increases fare of Green Line Train

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways has increased the fares of Green Line Train by 25 per cent, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Pakistan Railways has decided to restore Greenline Express train between Islamabad and Karachi with newly imported Chinese coaches from December 27.

The train will consist of 2 AC Parlor, 5 AC Business, 6 AC Standards and 4 to 5 economy class coaches.

The economy class ticket of Green Line Train from Rawalpindi to Karachi has been increased to Rs4000, while the AC standard ticker from Karachi to Rawalpindi has been set at Rs8000.

Similarly, the fare of business class from Karachi to Rawalpindi was increased to 10,000 and 9,500 from Lahore-Karachi.

Earlier, Khawaja Saad Rafique directed the official concerned for reducing the travel time of the Green Line from Lahore to Karachi to less than 20 hours which would restore the confidence of the passengers in the national railways.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Green Line Train was scheduled to start operations on December 20 last but due to some financial and other issues, it would now start operations from January 27.

