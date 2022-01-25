Pakistan Railways initiates Kartarpur railway track renovation

NAROWAL: The Pakistan Railways has initiated the rehabilitation work on the railway track from Narowal to Kartarpur, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Railways planned to upgrade and rehabilitate the Narowal-Kartarpur track to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from across the border.

The government has taken step to facilitate the Sikh community and others traveling on the route, sources said.

The work has been started to rehabilitate 17 KM long track on the section from Narowal to Darbar Sahib, which was closed for the last 15 years.

According to sources, Pakistan Railways will complete the track renovation in two phases. In the first phase, the railways would rehabilitate the railway track from Narowal to Kartarpur Railway Station.

A passenger train can run at a speed of 100km per hour on this track. The renovation project is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Comments