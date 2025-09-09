Pakistan Railways signs Phase-I of dedicated freight corridor 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways signed Phase-I of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), a landmark project aimed at enhancing freight capacity, expediting cargo movement to and from Karachi Port, and easing congestion on highways and terminals.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi termed the initiative a “milestone” for Pakistan Railways.

He said the DFC would not only modernize freight operations but also strengthen the organization’s revenue base through freight charges, track access fees, and revenue-sharing arrangements.

Abbasi added that the government is fully committed to launching Phase-II of the DFC at the earliest, in line with the prime minister’s vision of transforming Pakistan Railways into a key driver of trade facilitation and modernization.

The minister also extended gratitude to DP World and the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their partnership, calling the collaboration “the beginning of a new era for Pakistan Railways.”

Earier, Pakistan Railways decided to introduce a new train service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi to facilitate daily commuters.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting at Railways Headquarters in Lahore, chaired by Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and attended by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

The meeting reviewed the overall security situation of Pakistan Railways, with a particular focus on safeguarding railway lines and operations in Balochistan. Officials briefed the ministers on measures being implemented to strengthen security across the network.

A joint crackdown against encroachments on railway land was also approved. It was decided that the National Constabulary, in coordination with Railways Police, will actively participate in anti-encroachment operations. The Interior Minister assured full cooperation of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) in these efforts.