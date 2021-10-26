Pakistan Railways jacks up train fares to offset fuel price hike

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways on Tuesday jacked up fares of passenger and freight trains to offset the recent hike in prices of petroleum products.

A spokesperson for the railways said in a Twitter statement that a committee was set up to hike rail fares in light of the increase in fuel prices.

It proposed a 15 per cent hike in all fares but the railway department decided to push up passenger train fares by 10pc and freight charges by 5pc instead so more financial burden is not put on passengers, he added.

The new passenger rail fares would be effective from Nov 1 while the freight train charges from Nov 5, the spokesperson said.

On Oct 15, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved a Rs10.49 per liter increase in petrol price. Petrol now costs Rs137.79 per liter. The high-speed diesel price was jacked up by Rs12.44 per liter to Rs134.48.

The price of kerosene oil was fixed at Rs110.26 after an increase of Rs10.95 per liter. Light diesel oil costs Rs8.84 more and is priced at Rs108.35 per liter.

