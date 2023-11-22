Pakistan Railways launches RABTA app

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways on Wednesday launched Railway Automated Booking and Travel Assistance (RABTA) app for providing online services to passengers, ARY News reported.

According to details, Caretaker Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar officially launched the operationalisation of the RABTA App in Lahore.

The App facility will be available to three trains and will be transferred to the remaining trains in coming days.

Railways in collaboration with Chinese companies introduced the RABTA app which will facilitate passengers to book a ticket or taxi, food and hotel with a single tap.

Earlier in October, Pakistan Railways decided to upgrade and commercialize railway stations to earn substantial revenue at a large scale.

This was shared by caretaker railways minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar while chairing a meeting to review the up-gradation and commercialization plan of Rawalpindi railway station in Islamabad

Railway stations will remain important commercial hubs in future, he added.

Shahid Ashraf Tarar said Rawalpindi Railway Station is being upgraded and its surroundings would make it commercially viable and help generate substantial revenues for all the stakeholders.