Pakistan Railways opens luxury saloons to public at discounted rates

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced that its luxury saloon coaches—previously reserved for senior government officials—are now available for public booking at discounted rates.

According to a statement shared on social media, all luxury saloons are now open for passenger bookings. These coaches were earlier reserved exclusively for the Prime Minister, federal ministers, the Chairman Railway, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), and Inspector Generals of Police (IGs).

The newly announced discounted fares include Rs600,000 for the Prime Minister’s Saloon from Karachi to Lahore, and Rs150,000 from Islamabad to Lahore. Other saloons are priced at Rs400,000 from Karachi to Lahore, and Rs100,000 from Islamabad to Lahore.

Railway officials noted that these luxury coaches offer modern amenities, enhanced privacy, and a comfortable travel experience. The saloons will operate on key routes including Islamabad–Lahore, Karachi–Lahore, Lahore–Karachi, and Lahore–Islamabad.

The decision was taken by Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The initiative aims to extend premium travel facilities to the public and optimize the use of Pakistan Railways’ existing resources.

Pakistan Railways has also announced plans to install automated teller machines (ATMs) of various commercial banks at major railway stations across the country.

The initiative aims to provide travelers with seamless access to financial services during their journeys.

The Pakistan Railways spokesperson confirmed that the installation process was already underway in partnership with multiple banks. The rollout will start at key stations and expand nationwide, ensuring broader coverage and enhanced convenience for passengers.

He said that this move reflects Pakistan Railways’ commitment to improving the travel experience by integrating essential amenities at stations, making journeys smoother and more convenient for all.