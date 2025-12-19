ML-1 project agreement finalized with ADB

The Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has announced that an agreement for the ML-1 project has been finalized with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), describing it as a major step towards modernising the country’s rail network.

Speaking during a meeting in Islamabad with Defence Secretary Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Minister Hanif Abbasi stated that concrete measures were now being taken to complete the project at the earliest possible time.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Power Division Dr Fakhar Alam Irfan and Director General of the National Logistics Cell, Major General Farrukh Shehzad Rao.

The Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi stated that Pakistan’s first Safe and Smart Railway Station has been established in Rawalpindi, featuring a 24/7 Artificial Intelligence–based monitoring system with 184 modern surveillance cameras, significantly strengthening the security and monitoring mechanism.

As part of a broader digitisation drive, he said a Rail Tag system had been introduced to allow real-time tracking of trains and rolling stock, a move aimed at improving transparency and efficiency.

He also said a new weigh bridge had been inaugurated in Karachi to curb overloading, which officials believe will increase revenue, protect railway infrastructure and improve safety.

According to the ministry, around 70 percent of passenger footfall is now covered by free Wi-Fi at major stations nationwide, while ATMs have been installed at several locations to encourage cashless transactions.

Defence Secretary Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali and other senior officials appreciated the reform initiatives undertaken by the Federal Minister for Railways and commended his efforts for the overall improvement of Pakistan Railways.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was agreed to further strengthen institutional cooperation and enhance mutual coordination in the future to effectively achieve national development goals and public welfare objectives in line with the Prime Minister’s vision.