Eidul Fitr 2024: Pakistan Railways to ‘slash’ train fares

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Amir Baloch on Thursday said that the department will consider reducing fares for Eidul Fitr 2024 special trains to facilitate passengers return home, ARY News reported.

In this regard, the Pakistan Railways announced four special trains, out of which two will depart from Karachi ahead of Eidul Fitr 2024.

The first special train will depart from Karachi to Peshawar on April 7 and the second will travel to Lahore.

Another train is scheduled to depart from Quetta to Rawalpindi on April 7. The fourth and last special train will depart from Lahore to Karachi on April 9 to help citizens return home to celebrate the joyous occasion with their loved ones.

Baloch said that the ‘Premium Lounge’ attached to Bahauddin Zakariya Express has gain popularity among the passengers and the department is working to extend the lounge to Tezgam and Hazara Express.

In the dining car, 45 passengers could dine at a time and the car’s menu includes more than 40 dishes.

An oven is available for fresh baked ‘roti’, and barbecue and pizza will also be offered.

The Pakistan Railways CEO claimed that the issues related to the delays in the employees’ salaries have been resolved while the department is working to also address the pension and gratuity issues.

It is pertinent to mention that Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad has said that Eidul Fitr 2024 is likely to fall on Wednesday, April 10 in Pakistan.

Maulana Azad revealed that scientific observations revealed that the Shawwal crescent moon will likely be sighted on the 29th of Ramadan this year.

Pakistanis will have a 29-day Ramadan in 2024 and will celebrate Eidul Fitr on April 10 if the crescent moon is sighted on April 9.