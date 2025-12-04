Pakistan Railways outsources its schools

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways (PR) has outsourced its schools to promote education. A signing ceremony to this effect was held in Islamabad today, Radio Pakistan reported.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi witnessed the signing ceremony.

Railway Boys and Girls School Karachi was formally outsourced to TYMS Education System, while Railway Girls High School Mughalpura Lahore and Railway Girls Saint Andrews School and College Lahore over to SAGE/DAGE Education Pvt. Ltd.

This Pakistan Railways initiative is being implemented under the Public-Private Partnership model in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, aiming to modernize Pakistan’s educational institutions and ensure the protection of the rights of railway employees and their children.

Under this initiative, the private partners will introduce a modern curriculum, advanced teaching methodologies, an upgraded examination system, well-equipped science and computer laboratories, sports facilities, and renovated school buildings.

In October, Pakistan Railways generated Rs 13.547 billion in revenue by leasing its valuable commercial and agricultural land over the past five financial years, aiming to transform the department into a profitable entity.

“The department has been leased out around 14,042 acres of railway land for various purposes through competitive bidding,” an official from the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The official said that Pakistan Railways leases its land through open auctions under the Railway Property and Land Rules, 2023, which were approved by the Federal Cabinet.

He said the efforts to generate non-fare revenue are being led by the Real Estate Development and Marketing Company (REDAMCO), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Railways.

To a question, the official said the department has also decided to accelerate its ongoing anti-encroachment operations against land grabbers nationwide to reclaim railway land from individuals, groups, and even business organizations.