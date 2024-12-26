Pakistan Railways plans new express Karachi-Lahore train

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is planning to launch a high-speed express train between Lahore and Karachi, similar to the Green-Line Express that operates between Islamabad and Karachi via Lahore, a state-run news agency reported.

An official in the Ministry of Railways told the news agency that the primary goal of this new train service is to provide passengers with advanced amenities and an enhanced travel experience.

Currently, the official said the teams from relevant departments are working on preparations for the launch of this modern train, which is expected to begin by the end of January next year.

In order to reduce the need for imports, according to the official , Pakistan Railways is committed to enhancing passenger services by employing innovative technologies to construct coaches domestically.

He said that in order to provide passengers with a clean and comfortable atmosphere, the department is trying to improve the quality and hygiene of the meals.

With stops at important locations like Rawalpindi, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Sukkar/Rohri, Hyderabad, and Drigh Road, the Green-Line Express, which was launched by the then-prime minister at Islamabad’s Margalla Railway Station in 2015, currently takes roughly 20 hours to travel from Islamabad to Karachi Cantonment Station.

According to the official, the train has a contemporary dining car with first-rate amenities and several classes, including Economy Class, AC, and AC parlour.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan Railways planned to induct around 80 new High-Capacity freight Wagons and 32 passenger AC standard coaches this year which would help increase the revenue of the department.

The department also assembled 92 freight wagons in Mughalpura Workshops during the last three years to improve the department’s performance, generate income and ensure smooth goods forwarding service across the country, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

“Besides, 508 more freight wagons will be assembled at Mughalpura Workshops and Pakistan Locomotives Factory, Risalpur by next year,” he added.

Similarly, the official said that as many as 184 new passenger coaches would also be assembled at Pakistan Railways Carriage Factory, Islamabad during the next three years.