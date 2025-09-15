Pakistan Railways announces reforms for women and special persons

Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to enhance facilities and ensure safety for passengers. The decision was made during a meeting, chaired by Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, held at the Ministry of Railways. The meeting placed special emphasis on the welfare of women and differently-abled persons.

The Minister announced that gender-responsive protocols will be implemented across railway stations and trains to ensure a safe, dignified, and peaceful travel environment for women passengers.

He further stated that to implement these protocols, awareness posters will be displayed inside railway stations and trains, regular announcements and awareness messages will be broadcast at stations, railway staff will be provided with gender sensitization and specialized training as well as a comprehensive awareness campaign will be launched for women’s safety.

In addition, it was also decided that all upcoming refurbished trains will include designated seating for persons with special abilities, and wheelchairs will be made available at major railway stations to facilitate their travel with dignity and ease.

Read More: Pakistan Railways enforces strict anti-theft measures

On this occasion, Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi stated that Pakistan Railways considers all its passengers a valuable asset. He further added that these initiatives, particularly for women and persons with special abilities, reflect the organization’s commitment to providing a modern, inclusive, and passenger-friendly railway system.