Pakistan Railways retrieve land worth million from illegal occupants

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways retrieved its land worth millions of rupees from illegal occupants during anti-encroachment operations at Gilani Station, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a proactive approach to clear the encroachment from railway land, the relevant authorities conducted an operation at Gilani Station and demolished shops constructed on illegally occupied land.

According to the details, the shops demolished by the authorities were constructed illegally on railway land, meanwhile, the spokesperson claimed that the value of the encroached land is worth Rs seven crores in the market.

Back in 2020, a bench of the Supreme Court heard a case regarding the revival of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR).

Pakistan Railway’s counsel told the court that the railway has submitted its report to the court over the matter.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the pictures in the report explain nothing adding, that in these photographs the land is seen under encroachments. “How the train will run when the land adjacent to the track has been under encroachment,” the CJP remarked.

“The path for running a train has been cleared,” CEO Railways told the court.

“Talk as a responsible officer,” Chief Justice retorted. “Don’t you think the encroached land does not belong to the Railways,” CJP asked. “The Railways should have cleared everything to appear before the court,” he further said.

“Take the tractor with you and demolish all encroachments,” the top judge said.

“A building just a distance of four feet from the railway track,” Justice Faisal Arab observed.

The court ordered Pakistan Railways to clear the land along the railway track.