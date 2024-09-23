web analytics
Pakistan railways revise fares for passengers

By Anjum Wahab
Anjum Wahab reports business for ARY News

KARACHI: Despite reduction in petroleum prices in Pakistan, the ministry of railway increase the ticket price up to 50 percent for the citizens, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the reports, Pakistan Railways has increased the ticket price from 10 to 50 percent for the economy class passengers which further effect the citizens financially.

The Railway Department has increased the fares of trains from Karachi to Hyderabad, Tando Adam and Tando Jam, Kotri.

Moreover, the train from Lahore to Sialkot, Narowal, Narang Mandi and from Faisalabad to Pindi also see revised fares for economy class.

Economy class fares for shorter distances up to 250 km have also been increased by 10 to 20 percent.

It should be noted that the railway authorities had announced a 10 percent reduction in the fares of express and passenger trains last week, including Business class, AC sleeper, standard, and economy class.

