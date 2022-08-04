Pakistan Railways sends relief goods for flood victims in Balochistan

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways has sent the first batch of relief goods for the flood victims in Balochistan province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Railways came forward to take part in assisting the flood victims in Balochistan after disastrous rains wreaked havoc in the province, causing heavy life and financial losses.

The first batch of the relief goods was dispatched by PR Divisional Superintendent Karachi Kashif Rasheed Yousfani from Karachi Cantt via Quetta-bound Bolan Mail Express.

DS Karachi Kashif Rasheed Yousfani said that they are standing with the flood victims in the testing time.

He said that the first batch of relief goods included flour, ghee, rice, juices, water bottles, tea leaves, biscuits, milk, powdered milk, full-sized tents, blankets, clothes, medicines, ropes, solar plates and sugar. The relief goods dispatched for the flood victims weighed 2.1 tons.

Following the directives of Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, the Pakistan Railways Karachi Division established relief camps on five railway stations in Karachi including City Station, Karachi Cantt Station, Drigh Road Station, Landhi Station and Hyderabad Station.

On August 3, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered round-the-clock monitoring of rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

The prime minister had also ordered an update regarding the relief and disbursement of funds to the flood victims through the submission of a report every 48 hours.

PM Shehbaz Sharif had instructed the concerned authorities to speed up the distribution of relief funds in Balochistan, especially in areas like Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, and Sibbi.

The premier had also directed to pace up the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

