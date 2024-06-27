Pakistan railways suspends nine guards over corruption charges

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways on Thursday suspended nine guards for allegedly being involved in corruption and accepting bribes from passengers in exchange for seats in the train, ARY News reported.

The controversy erupted after an audio recording of a railway guard accepting bribes from a passenger went viral.

The Senior General Manager of Pakistan Railways swiftly took notice of the incident and suspended the guards and ticket checkers involved in the scandal.

The investigation led to the suspension of nine guards from the traffic and commercial staff of Multan Division.

Among those suspended is a guard named Mansoor Safri, who allegedly facilitated passengers traveling from Lahore to Bahawalpur without tickets by accepting bribes.

Additionally, it was revealed that Safri, operating on the Tezgam train, accepted bribes to allow passengers to travel in AC class, following a request from another guard, Shahid.