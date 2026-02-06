Train services suspended across Quetta division 

Pakistan Railways has suspended all train operations in the Quetta division today (Friday) owing to technical issues, ARY News reported, quoting PR officials.

As per details, the Jaffar Express travelling from Quetta to Peshawar has been cancelled, while trains 221-Up and 222-Down departing from Quetta have also been called off.

Railway authorities said that the Jaffar Express coming from Peshawar will terminate at Jacobabad instead of Quetta. However, the train bound for Peshawar will depart from Jacobabad at its scheduled time.

Officials added that all affected passengers will be issued full refunds for their tickets.

On February 5, it was reported that train services from Quetta had begun to resume operations after they were suspended following a series of security incidents in Balochistan, railway officials said.

According to Pakistan Railways, operations that had been halted for the past five days are being restored, bringing relief to stranded passengers.

The suspension had come after a series of coordinated attacks at multiple locations in Balochistan over the weekend.

On Tuesday, state media reported that Pakistan’s security forces have killed a total of 197 terrorists belonging to the banned ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’ militant group in continuing counterterrorism operations in Balochistan. 22 security personnel have been martyred in these operations.