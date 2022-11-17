Pakistan Railways to install CCTV cameras in trains

LAHORE: The federal minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has announced that the government will install CCTV cameras in all passenger trains to make travel more safe and secure, ARY News reported.

In a meeting, the railway ministry was ordered to install CCTV cameras in trains to ensure passenger security.

He further added that the Green Line passenger train will be restored and from next month onwards it will be available for public use.

The railway minister sought the feasibility report from the divisional superintendent (DS) Rawalpindi railways after meeting with district commissioner and others to start railway services between Malikwal and Pind Dadan Khan.

Earlier, the ministry of Railways planned to upgrade the country’s five major railway stations on modern lines to facilitate the passengers and help the department to generate more revenue.

According to a state-run news agency, the purpose to upgrade the railway stations is to make them commercial hubs for business activities and facilitate the passengers.

The five railway stations include Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta. The PR official said that the decision was made in line with the direction of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

He further said that the government was taking several steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the masses.

