Pakistan Railways to install signal jammers in trains

ISLAMABAD: In response to the rising incidents of terrorism, the Pakistan Railways has taken a major step to enhance the safety of trains and passengers by ordering the installation of signal jammers in all trains.

According to officials, the decision aims to prevent terrorist attacks on railway tracks and trains, thereby protecting valuable human lives. Each train will be equipped with three signal jammers, and security patrols will be intensified along sensitive railway routes.

The move comes following the October 7 blast on the Jaffar Express near Shikarpur, which caused five carriages to derail and injured six passengers.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways made the decision during a recent meeting, where members also recommended strict measures against land encroachments on railway property.

Officials revealed that out of 16,000 acres of railway land, 3,253 acres remain under illegal occupation, including 457 acres seized by influential individuals.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has generated Rs 13.547 billion in revenue by leasing its valuable commercial and agricultural land over the past five financial years, aiming to transform the department into a profitable entity.

“The department has been leased out around 14,042 acres of railway land for various purposes through competitive bidding,” an official from the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The official said that Pakistan Railways leases its land through open auctions under the Railway Property and Land Rules, 2023, which were approved by the Federal Cabinet.

He said the efforts to generate non-fare revenue are being led by the Real Estate Development and Marketing Company (REDAMCO), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Railways.

To a question, the official said the department has also decided to accelerate its ongoing anti-encroachment operations against land grabbers nationwide to reclaim railway land from individuals, groups, and even business organizations.