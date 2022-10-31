Pakistan Railways to restore more trains from Nov 1

KARACHI: Following the repair of railway tracks affected by heavy rains and subsequent floods, the Pakistan Railways (PR) have decided to restore more passenger trains from November 1, ARY News reported.

In a notification issued on October 31, the Pakistan Railways (PR) have decided to restore more passenger trains from November 1 after the railway tracks were repaired by the authorities.

The notification, issued by the ministry, stated that the authorities gave a go-ahead for resumption of the operation of Tezgam Express (Karachi to Rawalpindi) from Nov 1 and Hazara Express (Karachi to Havelian) from November 10.

Meanwhile, the PR authorities also restored operations of Jaffer Express from Peshawar Cantt-Mach-Peshawar from November 20 instead of Baha-ud-Din Zakaria Express. The trans was earlier running between the Quetta-Peshawar- Quetta section.

The authorities also restored Jaffar Express (Sukkur-Much) as the railway track condition of the section has been improved.

The Railways administration said the repair of the railway track between Machh and Quetta was underway. “Arrangements will be made to bring the passengers from Quetta to Machh station by buses,” it added.

Earlier on October 12, Pakistan Railway announced to restore operation of four more trains, in addition to the five trains restored on October 5. The resumption was announced after repairs of the railway track affected by the massive floods.

The PR had, on Aug 21, suspended its operations on various sections after the flash floods washed away the tracks between Rohri-Tando Adam, Paddidan-Bhiria, Daur-Bandhi and Bocheri-Nawabshah sections and Nawabshah yard.

The Sibbi-Quetta and Dalbandeen-Quetta, Kotri-Dadu near Sehwan Sharif and Habib Kot-Sibi and Dera Murad Jamali and Jacobabad-Notal sections were also affected because of the floods.

