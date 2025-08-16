Pakistan Railways plan to revive 7 train routes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways on Saturday unveiled a plan to restore several long-inactive railway routes across the country in a bid to improve connectivity and boost commercial activity.

According to official documents, the Sibi–Harnai section, closed since 2006, has already been restored.

The Ministry of Railways has also conducted a survey to evaluate the feasibility of reviving seven additional routes, including Mari Indus–Lakki Marwat–Bannu, Mandra–Bhaun, Faisalabad–Jaranwala–Katal Amara, Tando Adam–Tharu Shah, Mirpur Khas–Nawabshah, and Bostan–Zhob.

A detailed feasibility study has been prepared to assess the viability and potential benefits of these projects.

In addition to restoration, new railway links are being planned, such as connecting Thar coal mines with Chhor railway station to facilitate energy and industrial transportation.

A Railways Ministry official said future expansions would be aligned with commercial requirements and national logistics objectives. To meet rising demand from the industrial and energy sectors, Pakistan Railways is also finalizing the outsourcing of 200 freight wagons to the private sector, expanding on its existing freight operations.

The Ministry is further pursuing new connectivity projects, including a proposed link with Afghanistan via the Kohat–Thal–Kharlachi route and a new line from Gwadar to Nok Kundi, for which land acquisition is underway.

Pakistan Railways is currently undergoing reforms centered on public-private partnerships, outsourcing services, and transparency, with the goal of modernizing operations and strengthening its role in the national economy.