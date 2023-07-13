Pakistan Railways to shift its network to solar power

In an interesting move, Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to shift its network to solar energy to reduce the economic burden.

In a statement, CEO of Pakistan Railways said that the railway network will be shifted to solar energy to eliminate economic burden.

The CEO further stated that the railway also decided to revive the Mohenjo Daro Express from July 20 on the directives of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

According to the statement released by Pakistan Railways, the Mohenjo Daro Express will consist of eight economy coaches and will operate between Dadu and Habib Kot.

CEO of Salman Sadiq Sheikh said that in case of success of Mohenjo Daro Express, Bolan Express will be restored. However, running the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express commercially is currently not viable, he clarified.