Rain, thunderstorm forecast on May 23-24 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain, thunderstorms, and dust storms across several upper and central parts of the country on May 23 and 24.

According to the Met Office, moist winds are continuously entering the upper and central parts of Pakistan. Additionally, a westerly weather system is expected to enter the upper areas on May 24, which may increase weather activity.

Rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, and the Galiyat region.

Parts of Punjab, including Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Sheikhupura also expect rainfall.

Thunderstorms and strong winds are also likely in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Karak, and Waziristan.

Rainfall is also predicted in areas of Balochistan including Zhob, Ziarat and Barkhan.

The PMD has advised citizens to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

Read More: PDMA Punjab directs for heatwave safety measures

Earlier, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued instructions for the heatwave safety measures in cattle markets.

Scores of animal markets mushroom in cities and towns across the country ahead of the Eid ul Adha (Feast of Sacrifice).

DG PDMA has directed for water supply arrangements for animals at cattle markets in the province.

Concerned officials have also been directed to ensure makeshift sheds in animal markets in Punjab.

PDMA has also urged for arrangement of health centres as well as veterinary health centres at markets.

The disaster management authority has said that the heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the month of June, ” With precautionary measures we can avoid the adverse impact of strong heat and the heatwave conditions”.

The authority has also advised cattle traders as well as customers to follow precautionary measures in adverse weather conditions.