Pakistan calls for ceasefire between warring Sudanese parties

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has raised concerns at the Security Council this week regarding the deteriorating food security crisis in Sudan.

He called on both conflicting factions to reach an immediate and unconditional ceasefire as the civil war continues to escalate in the African nation.

“The parties need to find a sustainable political resolution to the conflict through dialogue,” Munir Akram told the the UN Security Council on Monday, emphasizing that the war will not be resolved on the battlefield as it will only bring more death and destruction for the Sudanese people.

“The bloodshed and brutalities against the civilians must end now; The violations of International Humanitarian Law must stop,” he stressed, while speaking in a debate on the “Protection of Civilians” in Sudan.

The conflict commenced in April 2023 and has persisted without interruption, affecting approximately 11.3 million individuals who find themselves in the midst of hostilities between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces. Since the onset of the conflict, more than 8 million people have been internally displaced, while roughly 24.6 million individuals—nearly half of Sudan’s population—require humanitarian aid and protection services.

Meanwhile, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) indicated that conflict and displacement are the main causes for food insecurity, “exacerbated by restricted humanitarian access,” according to Deputy Director-General Beth Bechd.

The most recent analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) highlights the unequal effects on at-risk populations, especially women, children, and the elderly.

The crisis has been exacerbated by interrupted food production and deteriorating market conditions. The IPC Committee anticipates that famine may extend to five more regions, including Um Kadadah and El Fasher, by mid-2025, with 17 additional areas facing a high risk of famine unless immediate action is taken.

Ambassador Akram further said Pakistan upholds firmly the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan. “Any scheme that undermines these Charter principles will not yield a durable solution to the conflict and will further undermine regional and international peace and security.”

“Most importantly,” Ambassador Akram added, “the humanitarian situation in Sudan should not be used as a pretext for foreign intervention in Sudan.

“The international community must unite to support a common vision for return to peace and normalcy in Sudan. Foreign interferences in the internal conflict of Sudan must stop. The UNSC arms embargo on Sudan must be respected.”

He also expressed appreciation for the recent steps taken by the Sudanese authorities in opening additional air, sea and land borders for humanitarian aid and extending the Adre border crossing, which has brought some improvement in the humanitarian situation.