Rana Sanaullah terms Trump a liar, compares him with PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah compared the United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, citing what he termed ‘similarities’ in their style of politics.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Khabar Muhammad Malick Ke Saath’, Rana Sanaullah said that both Imran Khan and Donald Trump are ‘known for spreading falsehoods, mocking others and attacking institutions’.

“There are many similarities between them (Imran Khan and Donald Trump) like lying, making fun of others, and resorting to illegal activities for the acceptance of their demands. He (Donald Trump) gathered his supporters and attacked the White House,” the special assistant to the prime minister on political affairs said.

To a question regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s felicitation statements for to the US president-elect, Rana Sanaullah said that was ‘just a mere diplomatic gesture and formality’.

When asked as if the federal government would release Imran Khan on the US demand, Rana Sanaullah, ‘I do not believe the US government will do so’.

“In my personal opinion, Imran Khan should be handed over to the US, if Donald Trump wishes so that these two brother can work together. If the US wants, it can take Imran Khan in exchange for Aafia Siddiqui’s release and the nation would probably agree on it,” Rana Sanaullah said