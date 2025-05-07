web analytics
Pakistan Rangers shoot down another Indian drone

TOP NEWS

Pakistan Rangers shot down another Indian army drone in the Shakargarh sector on Wednesday.

State-owned news agency, APP quoting security sources said that the drone infiltration attempt was made in the morning but was shot down by Pakistan Rangers.

The Pakistan Armed Forces is effectively responding to every act of enemy aggression.

The Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters, including a number of checkposts along Loc, after New Delhi carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and AJK, confirmed DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed on Wednesday.

India launched a “cowardly” missile attack on Pakistani territory, firing missiles from its airspace.

In a press briefing, DG ISPR said Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke were hit by missiles. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistani Air Force was quick to respond, activating its defense systems and preventing any Indian aircraft from penetrating Pakistani airspace.

