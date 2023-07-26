Pakistan ranked 99th on Global Hunger Index

Pakistan, with serious levels of hunger, ranked 99th in the world community, according to the Global Hunger Index.

The Global Hunger Index is a pre-reviewed annual report, jointly published by Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide and shall raise awareness and understanding of the struggle against hunger.

In the latest rankings, Pakistan has ranked 99th out of the 121 countries with sufficient data to calculate 2022 GHI scores. With a score of 26.1, Pakistan has a level of hunger that is serious.

The current edition of the Global Hunger Index reveals that armed conflicts, climate change, and the coronavirus pandemic are intensifying each other; as a result, up to 828 million people were forced to go hungry in 2021.

In Africa, South of the Sahara and South Asia are once again the regions with the highest rates of hunger. South Asia, the region with the world’s highest hunger level, has the highest child stunting rate and by far the highest child wasting rate of any world region.