Pakistan on the course of rapid development: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Saturday said Pakistan is an emerging nation that is on the course of rapid development.

He was addressing the nation after unfurling the national flag at the main flag hoisting ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today (Saturday).

The president said that the country is in the right direction and is all set to become a strong nation.

He stressed the need to inculcate hope in the nation and reject all sorts of negative propaganda and fake news against the country.

Paying glowing tributes to the struggle and sacrifices of founding fathers, President Arif Alvi recalled that the country achieved major successes in different fields and surmounted many challenges ever since its independence.

Read more: INDEPENDENCE DAY: CELEBRATORY FIRE LEAVES ONE DEAD, SCORES INJURED

He pointed out that Pakistan successfully tackled the menace of terrorism and our security forces, society and the people deserve appreciation for defeating terrorism.

The Nation celebrating 75th Independence Day with renewed resolve to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

At least 27 persons were injured in incidents of celebratory gunfire on the night of independence day in Karachi.