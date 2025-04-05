web analytics
Pakistan re-elected to UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs

TOP NEWS

Pakistan has been re-elected to the United Nations (UN) Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) for a four-year term (2026-29) in recognition of the country’s major role in combating the menace of drugs.

Pakistan received the most votes out of all the member nations running for seats in several regional groupings during the election, which was held during the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the UN’s economic arm.

Pakistan (50), Kazakhstan (46), the United Arab Emirates (43), Krygyzstan (41) and Iran (25) are the countries that are voting in the 54-member Council.

“Pakistan is gratified by the resounding support received from ECOSOC, ” a press release of the Pakistani Mission to the UN said.

“It reflects the confidence and trust reposed in Pakistan to (continue playing) its active role in the CND as part of global counter-narcotics efforts and multilateral policy discourse on drug-related issues.”

According to the statement, Pakistan is eager to collaborate closely with the other ECOSOC members and the larger UN membership to enhance the CND’s function as the principal global drug policy-making body. This will guarantee that international drug control initiatives continue to be thorough, efficient, and compliant with the commitments of the three UN drug control conventions.

Pakistan was founded in 1947 and has been helping the UN oversee the implementation of international drug control agreements.

