Pakistan reach T20 World Cup semi-final after beating Bangladesh

ADELAIDE: Pakistan reached the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday after beating Bangladesh by five wickets.

The two teams were competing for the semi-final spot in a virtual knockout game after South Africa had earlier faced an upset defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in the first fixture of Sunday’s tripleheader.

Set to chase a meagre target, Pakistan batters held their nerves strong as Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan raised a cautious 57-run partnership in 63 balls before young Mohammad Haris played a superb cameo of 18-ball 31 to steer Pakistan to a comfortable position in the chase.

Skipper Babar Azam fell prey to left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed after scoring 25 off 33 in the 11th over while Rizwan (32 off 32) followed the suit and got caught at the point in the very next over when he tried to slash medium pacer, Ebadot Hussain.

Shan Masood, on the other hand, chipped in with a skillful unbeaten 24 off 14 to take the side home.

Earlier, Bangladesh had set Pakistan a target of 128 runs for Pakistan for a semi-final berth.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets as Pakistan held Bangladesh to a modest total.

