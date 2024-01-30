Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan’s peace, prosperity

KABUL: Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to peace and prosperity in Afghanistan at a conference titled ‘Afghanistan’s Regional Cooperation Initiative’ held at capital of the war-torn country.

The Afghan caretaker government hosted the regional countries conference with also Pakistan attending it. The international event was attended by diplomats from Pakistan, Russia, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Indonesia.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Kabul Ubaid Nizamani, who represented Pakistan in the moot, wrote on X that he reiterated his country’s commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

He emphasized that the region must work together to harness mutually beneficial connectivity potential and address shared concerns.

Relations between the Taliban government and Pakistan have seen a rapid deterioration after an increase in terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mostly claimed by outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Islamabad has stated that the TTP and other groups use Afghan soil against Pakistan – a claim denied by Afghan Taliban government.

The interim Afghan government stated they will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil to be used against the neighbour. But authorities remain unconvinced and have demanded action against the TTP, its sanctuaries and the handover of its leaders.

Last year, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwarul Haq Kakar pointed out a 60 percent increase in terrorism and a 500 percent spike in suicide bombings since the Afghan Taliban came to power in August 2021.

Moreover, Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies – in its report – stated that over 82pc of terrorism-related deaths in 2023 resulted from attacks perpetrated by three major groups TTP and its subsidiaries Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan, Islamic State of Khorasan and the Balochistan Liberation Army.