Pakistan reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio in meeting with Gates Foundation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal, in a meeting with the Gates Foundation, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicate polio.

Kamal stated this stated during a meeting with Dr. Chris Elias, President of Global Development at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to discuss ongoing efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan.

The minister appreciated the Foundation’s consistent support in the country’s fight against the disease.

During the meeting, Pakistan reiterated its unwavering commitment to eliminating polio, with Minister Kamal stating that federal and provincial governments, along with law enforcement agencies, remain fully aligned in this goal.

Mustafa Kamal informed Dr. Elias that recent campaigns have seen a significant decline in vaccine refusal cases, thanks to high-quality initiatives and increased community engagement.

The minister expressed confidence that Pakistan is on track to completely eradicate polio by the end of this year. Dr. Elias praised the progress and voiced hope for achieving the target by 2025.

Health Minister Mustafa Kamal further assured that all necessary support and resources are being provided for anti-polio drives. He noted the close collaboration between Pakistan and Afghanistan in conducting synchronized vaccination campaigns across both countries.

He highlighted the successful completion of national anti-polio drives in February and April, and announced that the next nationwide campaign will begin on May 26, aiming to vaccinate 45.4 million children.