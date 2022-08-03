Pakistan reaffirms commitment to ‘One-China Policy’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reaffirmed its strong commitment to ‘One-China’ Policy and firmly supports China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said that Pakistan was deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, “which has serious implications for regional peace and stability”.

“The world is already reeling through a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilising implications for international food and energy security,” the spokesperson said, adding that the world cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy.

It added, “Pakistan strongly believes that inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and peaceful resolution of issues by upholding of principles of UN charter, international law and bilateral agreements”.

The statement came after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed Taiwan’s parliament during a visit to the island that has infuriated Beijing.

China condemned the highest-level US visit to Taiwan in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, responding with a flurry of military exercises, summoning the US ambassador in Beijing, and announcing the suspension of several agricultural imports from Taiwan.

Pelosi arrived in Taipei late on Tuesday on an unannounced but closely watched trip, saying that it shows unwavering US commitment to the self-ruled island that Beijing says is part of China.

Shortly after Pelosi’s arrival, China’s military announced joint air and sea drills near Taiwan and test launches of conventional missiles in the sea east of Taiwan, with Chinese state news agency Xinhua describing live-fire drills and other exercises around Taiwan from Thursday to Sunday.

