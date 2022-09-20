Pakistan reaffirms commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed its abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the foreign minister made these remarks during a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, which was held on the sidelines of UN General Assembly’s 77th session in New York.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the significance of continuing international engagement with the interim Afghan government for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and beyond.

The US Special Representative appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and in facilitation of evacuations.

The two sides acknowledged the need for continued cooperation on the shared objectives of sustained efforts and engagement of the international community to alleviate sufferings of the Afghan people and promote regional peace and stability.

It is pertinent to mention here that FM Bilawal Bhutto reached Washinton to participate in 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) beginning September 20th in New York. Ambassador of Pakistan to United States Masood Khan welcomed Bilawal Bhutto upon his arrival in the US capital.

A day earlier, the foreign minister met with China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral ties.

The two sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral partnership and multilateral cooperation, including at the United Nations.

