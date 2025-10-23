Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional connectivity, transport cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said that regional connectivity is vital for stability, economic growth, and collective prosperity across the region.

Addressing the Regional Transport Ministers’ International Conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistan stands ready to coordinate transport plans, enhance cross-border facilitation, mobilize joint investments, and strengthen regional value chains.

Highlighting Pakistan’s strategic location linking South Asia with Central Asia, the Middle East, and China, Dar said the country serves as a natural hub for regional integration. He stressed that seamless linkages through road, rail, air, maritime, energy, and digital corridors are essential to transforming regional geography into a shared opportunity.

The deputy prime minister noted that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is now recognized as a catalyst for regional energy and infrastructure development, transport connectivity, and enhanced trade across South and Central Asia. He said the initiative demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to partnerships that bring tangible benefits to the entire region.

He added that Pakistan’s motorways and highways form the backbone of domestic and regional transport networks, connecting key border crossings with Karachi and Gwadar ports.

Referring to major connectivity projects, Dar cited the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan rail framework agreement as a landmark initiative to open new trade routes. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional energy cooperation.

Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, while addressing the conference, called for practical and actionable steps to strengthen transport linkages, facilitate trade, and deepen regional integration.

He said transport and connectivity are key pillars of economic growth, emphasizing that efficient systems are critical for competitiveness, resilience, and sustainability. Khan added that the conference serves as a platform to share ideas and forge partnerships aimed at bringing regional communities closer together.