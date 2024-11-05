Pakistan reaffirms commitment to safety of Chinese nationals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in the country.

In a statement issued here, the Foreign Office underlined Pakistan’s steadfast dedication to ensuring the security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions within the nation.

Regarding an incident involving two Chinese nationals in Karachi, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday morning two Chinese nationals were injured in Karachi as a result of a firing incident following a dispute with a private guard. The injured were immediately taken to hospital and are under treatment.

The Foreign Office extended sympathies to the families of the injured and offer prayers for their swift recovery.

“The incident is under investigation. Pakistan remains resolute in bringing to justice the responsible individuals. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with the Ministry of Interior and the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad,” the statement read.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan and China are close partners and iron-brothers, united by a bond of mutual respect and shared destiny.