Pakistan reaffirms support for resolution of Iran’s nuclear issue

Pakistan has reaffirmed support for the resolution of the Iran nuclear issue through peaceful means, diplomatic engagement and sustained dialogue.

At the Security Council Briefing, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmad welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire understanding between Iran and Israel.

He commended those who played pivotal role in facilitating this development and hoped this positive step will contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region.

In a separate development, preliminary US intelligence assessment report said US airstrikes did not destroy Iran’s nuclear capability and only set it back by a few months, as a shaky ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump took hold between Iran and Israel.

Read more: US strikes failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites, intelligence report says

Earlier on Tuesday, both Iran and Israel signaled that the air war between the two nations had ended, at least for now, after Trump publicly scolded them for violating a ceasefire he announced at 0500 GMT.

As the two countries lifted civilian restrictions after 12 days of war – which the US joined with an attack on Iran’s uranium-enrichment facilities – each sought to claim victory.

Trump said over the weekend that the US deployment of 30,000-pound bombs had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. But that claim appeared to be contradicted by an initial assessment by one of his administration’s intelligence agencies, according to three people familiar with the matter.