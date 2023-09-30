Pakistan reaffirms support to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

ZANGILAN: Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Talking to journalists after participating in second Azerbaijan National Urban Forum in Zangilan, the planning minister highlighted the importance of the long-standing economic cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

Sami Saeed said that the government of Pakistan and its people fully support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Azerbaijani and expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan.

The minister appreciated the government of Azerbaijan for conducting a successful Second National Urban Forum which plays a vital role in the reconstruction of destroyed cities with the theme of Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities.

He noted the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations and reiterated resolve to further strengthen relations with focus on different fields like trade, connectivity, energy, tourism and Information Technology.

During his visit, Sami Saeed also met with the Chairman State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Anar Guliyev and discussed various avenues of collaboration between the two countries.

He highlighted the recently launched Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework for Pakistan Floods 2022.

The minister also interacted with his counterparts from Kyrgyzstan and Cambodia and discussed matters of mutual interest.