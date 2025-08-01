Pakistan reaffirms unchanged stance on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has firmly reiterated that its policy on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains unchanged and called for its settlement in accordance with United Nations (UN) resolutions.

During his weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan also dismissed various speculations regarding Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s remarks as baseless and unwarranted.

The spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan continues to uphold the stance that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir must be resolved in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Replying to a question about Pakistan’s relations with Iran, the Spokesperson said both are very close and neighbouring countries and friends. Pakistan remains committed to peace and security in the region and is open to play any positive contribution to bring the tensions down and promote diplomatic solutions to the problems, and we will continue to play it.

About the Deputy Prime Minister’s alleged statement on Dr. Aafia Siddiqui issue, he categorically stated there is no change in Pakistan’s stance on the issue.

The spokesperson said the remarks, mentioning in Dr. Aafia Siddiqui case during the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s talk at the Atlantic Council in the United States, are being completely misconstrued.

“The PML-N government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has consistently pursued diplomatic and legal avenues to secure Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release from the US custody and remains committed to this cause.”

Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan has prioritized Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s case since conviction in 2010. Pakistan has worked to uphold Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s rights and humanitarian concerns through high level diplomacy, clemency request, consular access and legal support. He regretted the attempts on social media to misrepresent the government’s efforts in this regard.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said government will continue to tirelessly pursue the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui while upholding international law and bilateral cooperation.