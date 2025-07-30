web analytics
Pakistan rejects India’s allegations over so-called “Operation Sindoor”

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office has strongly rejected the Indian government’s claims and allegations regarding the so-called “Operation Sindoor,” calling them baseless, provocative, and a distortion of facts aimed at justifying aggression, ARY News reported.

In a firm statement, the Foreign Office condemned the Indian discourse in Parliament, stating that such narratives reflect a dangerous pattern of manipulating facts for internal political gain.

“Escalating tensions for domestic benefit is extremely dangerous,” the spokesperson warned.

The Foreign Office emphasised that India carried out attacks without any credible investigation, and the world knows this truth.

Also Read: India fueling hybrid war against Pakistan via Balochistan, asserts COAS

It confirmed that the airstrikes conducted by India on May 6 and 7 led to the deaths of innocent civilians, including women and children, rather than targeting any alleged terrorist infrastructure.

“India failed to achieve any of its strategic objectives,” the statement read. “The structures they claim were terrorist hideouts were, in fact, homes occupied by non-combatants.”

Pakistan also highlighted its defensive success during the incident, stating that Indian aircraft and intended targets were effectively neutralised, a fact the spokesperson termed “undeniable.”

The Foreign Office called on Indian leaders to stop misleading the public and instead acknowledge their military failures.

It urged New Delhi to accept the role of a third-party mediator in maintaining regional ceasefires.

The spokesperson criticized India’s refusal to accept Pakistan’s offer for an open and independent investigation, stating, “India has chosen the path of aggression and unilateral judgment, acting as plaintiff, judge, and executioner.”

Regarding India’s claim about a newly coined “Operation Mahadev,” Pakistan dismissed it as entirely fabricated and filled with contradictions. “Statements from the Indian Home Minister are riddled with falsehoods,” said the Foreign Office.

In a pointed question, the spokesperson asked whether it was merely a coincidence that the alleged suspects were killed just as the Lok Sabha’s debate began, implying political theatrics behind the timing.

 

